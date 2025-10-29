Golden Road Advisors LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 591,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.8%

TSLA opened at $460.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.