Golden Road Advisors LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,544,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,503,787,000 after acquiring an additional 365,537 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after purchasing an additional 907,184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after buying an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,238,764,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Truist Financial set a $638.00 target price on Mastercard in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.96.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $565.79 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $511.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $578.85 and a 200-day moving average of $567.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

