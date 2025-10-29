626 Financial LLC Buys Shares of 363 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $632.92 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $634.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

