Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $460,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,296,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $150.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $169.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

