L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 862 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Adobe were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,779,895,000 after purchasing an additional 171,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,097,289,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $359.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.98. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.50 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays set a $465.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

