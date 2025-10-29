WNY Asset Management LLC Has $999,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after purchasing an additional 463,025 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 286.8% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 542,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,260,000 after purchasing an additional 402,421 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,372,000 after purchasing an additional 347,412 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $502.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $503.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

