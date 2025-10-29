Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Golden Road Advisors LLC

Golden Road Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.8% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $631.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.63. The firm has a market cap of $786.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $633.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

