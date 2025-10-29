Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,072,000 after purchasing an additional 958,633 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

