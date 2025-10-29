Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Increases Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,171,000 after buying an additional 104,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,969,000 after buying an additional 154,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,623,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $916,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 51,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,238,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.59.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

