FSA Advisors Inc. Has $646,000 Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $280.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.