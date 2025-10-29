Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after buying an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $280.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.63.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. The trade was a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 170,769 shares of company stock worth $50,297,667 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

