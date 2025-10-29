Wealth Management Associates Inc. Acquires 505 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Wealth Management Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 11,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 121,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,098,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 190.3% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. TD Cowen began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.8%

NEE opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

