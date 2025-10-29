Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 1,698 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,687,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $368.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $333.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.88 and its 200 day moving average is $332.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.29.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

