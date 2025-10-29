Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Purchased by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $502.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $474.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $503.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

