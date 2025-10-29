Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Purchased by Fire Capital Management LLC

Fire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 54,420 shares of company stock worth $28,134,684 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $558.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $210.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

