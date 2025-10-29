International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $312.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $319.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.