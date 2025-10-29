5,586 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in RTX by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,506 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,194,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,238,388. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

