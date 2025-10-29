Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in Tesla by 833.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 360.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $460.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.03 and a 200-day moving average of $343.93.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $505.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Dbs Bank upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

