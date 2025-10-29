WNY Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in PayPal by 52.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.01.

PayPal Announces Dividend

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

