JDM Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

JDM Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,448,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

VTI opened at $337.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $338.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

