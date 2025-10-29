Human Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.8% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 59,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $709,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

