iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Stake Lessened by Winebrenner Capital Management LLC

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after acquiring an additional 923,688 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after acquiring an additional 251,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after acquiring an additional 288,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $120.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.