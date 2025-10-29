FSA Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

FSA Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,329 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

