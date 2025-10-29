Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in PepsiCo by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $150.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $169.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.66. The stock has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

