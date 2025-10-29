Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 239.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $631.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $633.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.63.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

