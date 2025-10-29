Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,210 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.0% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

