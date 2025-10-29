Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 9,466 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 57,500.0% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $192.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day moving average of $181.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

