Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 332,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE JNJ opened at $186.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.72 and a 200-day moving average of $166.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.