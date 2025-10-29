Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.8% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after purchasing an additional 148,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (down previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 price objective (up previously from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,344.64.

Netflix Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,102.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $747.77 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,201.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,191.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.