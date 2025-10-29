L.M. Kohn & Company Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,211 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% in the second quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

View Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.8%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $186.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $450.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.