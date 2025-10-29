Fire Capital Management LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Fire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.57, for a total value of $557,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,947,632.47. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,703. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $254.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.93 and a 200-day moving average of $258.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

