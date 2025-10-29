Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,663 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

