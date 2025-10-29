Bull Oak Capital LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Bull Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.2% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $254.40 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.05.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.13, for a total value of $576,292.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,910,680.23. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,703 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

