Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 486 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $120.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

