Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.2480. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.2530, with a volume of 3,587,255 shares traded.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $386.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer.

