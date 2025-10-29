Atlanta Braves (BATRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $309.0640 million for the quarter.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. On average, analysts expect Atlanta Braves to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of BATRK opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -111.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.45. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $36,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,410. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,700 shares of company stock worth $167,859.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

