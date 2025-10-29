QUALCOMM (QCOM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $10.7416 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:45 PM ET.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $181.03 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.83.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.95.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $34,510. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $703,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,068 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,543,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $179,970,000 after purchasing an additional 786,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763,228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $121,552,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

