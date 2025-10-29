Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $5.87 per share and revenue of $1.1090 billion for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS.Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

JAZZ opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.25 and its 200-day moving average is $117.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $771,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 429,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,303,127.26. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,159,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $127,344,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,052,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,688,000 after buying an additional 83,937 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,341,000 after buying an additional 304,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 694,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,657,000 after buying an additional 184,046 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

