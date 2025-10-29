Bentley Systems (BSY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Bentley Systems to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $369.5660 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:15 AM ET.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.51 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bentley Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.1%

BSY opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.07. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bentley Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Scott Marsh Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 471.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.