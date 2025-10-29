Rayonier (RYN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Rayonier to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $162.8160 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RYN opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,344 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth $501,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 130,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,157,000 after acquiring an additional 124,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

