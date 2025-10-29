Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $433.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.67 million. Algoma Steel Group had a negative return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. On average, analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $447.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.55. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth $1,463,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

