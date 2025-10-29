Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $15.03 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%
VB opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.