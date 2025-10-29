Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.1% of Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil
In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM
Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8%
NYSE XOM opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $490.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.