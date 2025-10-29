Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.1% of Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE XOM opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $490.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

