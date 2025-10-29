Clark Asset Management LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Clark Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Team LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,764,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $141.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average of $133.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.49. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

