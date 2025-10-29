Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 67,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 440,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.4%

USMV opened at $94.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

