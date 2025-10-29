iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stake Lifted by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.2% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $33,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- The Drone Arms Race: From Battlefield to Balance Sheet
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Wall Street Is Backing These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Intel’s Breakout Quarter: More Than a Beat, It’s a Declaration
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.