iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buska Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

