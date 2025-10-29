James Investment Research Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,792,479,000 after buying an additional 588,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,631,390,000 after buying an additional 974,633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,241,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,147,489,000 after buying an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,944,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $995,443,000 after buying an additional 210,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,115,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,211,000 after buying an additional 119,693 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.73.

Shares of NOC opened at $594.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $640.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

