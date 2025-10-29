Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 71 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $489.51 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $490.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $425.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

