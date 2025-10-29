Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after acquiring an additional 367,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after acquiring an additional 684,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in GE Vernova by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,333,000 after purchasing an additional 622,730 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $570.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $609.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.25 and a 1 year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

